CJI Ranjan Gogoi revamps Supreme Court roster, shifts corporate and regulatory cases from Justice Nariman to Justice Arun Mishra
Updated : June 27, 2019 10:23 AM IST
The revamping of the SC roster is a biannual exercise, with the CJI reworking the roster roughly every six months.
The roster, as decided by the CJI, details the nature of cases that are to be listed for hearing before specific judges.
