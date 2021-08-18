CJI NV Ramana 'upset' over reports on appointment of SC judges, terms it 'very unfortunate'

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Wednesday slammed speculative media reports on Collegium meeting regarding judges' appointment in the Supreme Court . The CJI termed it "very unfortunate" and urged the media to exercise restraint.

"The process of judges' appointment is sacrosanct and has dignity attached to it. The media must understand and recognise its sanctity," the CJI said.

The CJI observed that "bright talents" have been "marred" due to "irresponsible reporting". "There were instances of deserving career progression of bright talents getting marred because of such irresponsible reporting and speculation. This is very unfortunate and I am extremely upset about it," Ramana said.