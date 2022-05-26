A Delhi court granted interim protection from arrest to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram till May 30 in connection with a case pertaining to the alleged Chinese Visa scam. Hearing the case on Thursday, Special Judge MK Nagpal also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the anticipatory bail application moved by Karti Chidambaram.

Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday to join probe in the visa scam case. The case pertains to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

What's the case

According to the CBI, the work for setting up the power project was being executed by a Chinese company and was running behind schedule. A TSPL executive had sought re-issuance of the project visas for 263 Chinese workers for which Rs 50 lakh allegedly exchanged hands, the probe agency said.

The CBI has already taken Bhaskararaman in custody in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Karti was asked by a special court to join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the UK and Europe.

The MP returned from his trip on Wednesday. He arrived at the CBI office on Thursday morning to answer questions related to the case.

Karti denied all the allegations against him and said he had not facilitated the issuance of visa to any Chinese national. "If this is not harassment, not a witch-hunt, then what is," he was quoted as PTI as saying.

