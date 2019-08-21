Chidambaram INX Media Case: No relief from Supreme Court, ED issues lookout notice

Supreme Court Justice N V Ramana said Senior Congress leader P Chidambaramâ€™s plea seeking the Delhi High Courtâ€™s order dismissing his request for pre-arrest bail in the INX media case will be placed before the Chief Justice of India to consider for an urgent listing.

Appearing for the Enforcement Director and Central Bureau of Investigation, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Supreme Court bench that it is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.

Justice Ramana told Chidambaramâ€™s lawyer Kapil Sibal that the case will be sent to CJI Ranjan Gogoi and he will pass the order.

The former finance minister continued to remain missing as he faces arrest after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday night refused to grant him protection. CBI and ED officials went to Chidambaram's Jor Bagh residence one after the other, but could not meet him as he was not at home.

Meanwhile, a lookout notice has been issued against the Congress leader and all airports, immigration desks have been put on high alert.

Chidambaram's lawyer said the lookout notice stems from political vendetta as the former Minister "is not a flight risk".

Sibal told the top court the high court had also refused to grant any protection from arrest to Chidambaram to enable him to approach the apex court

"The matter should be heard. I (Chidamabaram) should not be arrested in the meanwhile," Sibal said.

Sibal told the court that at 2 am on Wednesday the probe agencies have pasted a notice on Chidambaram's house that he has to appear before them within two hours.