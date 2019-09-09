Infrastructure
CG Power's former CFO detained at Mumbai airport, prevented from leaving country
Updated : September 09, 2019 08:28 AM IST
A Lookout Notice was issued against Venkatesh by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at the behest of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
Venkatesh was detained by authorities at night on September 6 at the Airport, as he was allegedly trying to flee the country. He is said to be holding a Belgium passport.
