Even as Supreme Court in its decision on Thursday said that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding on the Centre and the state governments, sources at Finance Ministry have told CNBC-TV18 that the judgment will not impact the functioning of the council in any manner. However, sources say that the centre is still studying the judgment in detail and only if required, the Centre may take a legal opinion.

Senior officials also said that the ministry will review the judgment in detail and added that the Supreme Court’s observation that the recommendation of the council has persuasive value for primary legislation for framing of law, but it is binding as far as the subordinate legislation is concerned.

Sources further added that the GST Council, as prescribed in Article 279A of the Constitution, deliberates and makes recommendations to the Centre and states on issues such as model GST law, rates etc and based on these states and centre notify policy changes.

Also read:

But, stakeholders, such as state governments, industry, traders, and policy experts, feel that such a move can open a Pandora's box.

Thomas Isaac, former finance minster of Kerala and former member of the council, tweeted, “Supreme Court judgment on GST sets the stage for a fundamental revision of GST implementation and functioning of GST Council from the perspective of cooperative federalism. The Court's remarks open up the issues of federal flexibility in determining SGST rates and procedures.”

In an another tweet, Isaac said, “There is no point in Fin Min adopting an ostrich like attitude and pretend that nothing has changed in GST even after Supreme Court verdict. For example, what legally prevents a state government from adopting a flexible stance in determining its own SGST?”

On the other hand, traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has welcomed the order of Supreme Court and said that though this decision favours the trading community, it will have far-reaching consequences — the order terming GST Council as a merely recommendatory body has put certain question marks on the nature and validity of the council.

Also read: Supreme Court says states are NOT bound to follow GST Council recommendations

“The decision has thrashed the belief that GST Council having representatives of both Central & State Governments is a supreme body in connection with GST taxation system. In the wake of SC order, CAIT has urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take a call for review afresh the GST Act and rules,” said CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal.

Khandelwal feels that the decision by the apex court could “fracture the mandate of GST. If every state is made free from the recommendation of GST Council, it will empower them to make Laws and rules as per their choice which will surely bring disparity and anomaly in GST Rules and the basic fundamental of GST — "One Nation, One Tax", will be highly jeopardised and a differential rate by each state would hamper trade and trade practices.”