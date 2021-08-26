Centre clears nine names, including 3 women judges, for elevation to Supreme Court

The government has approved nine names, including three women judges, for elevation as Supreme Court judges. Three women judges recommended are - Justice BV Nagarathna of Karnataka High Court, Justice Hima Kohli of Telangana High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi of Gujarat High Court.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has recommended these nine names. The apex court, which came into being on January 26, 1950, has seen very few women judges since its inception. In over 71 years, only eight lady judges have been appointed; starting from M Fathima Beevi who was made a judge in 1989. Presently, Justice Indira Banerjee is the lone serving woman judge in the apex court

Justice BV Nagarathna

Born on October 30, 1962, Justice Nagarathna is the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah. She was enrolled as an advocate on October 28, 1987, at Bangalore and practiced in the field pertaining to the constitution, commerce, insurance, and service, etc.

She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on February 18, 2008, and became a permanent Judge on February 17, 2010. She will have a tenure, on appointment as an SC judge, till October 29, 2027, and may have a tenure of nearly nine months as the first woman CJI after succeeding Justice Surya Kant who would retire as CJI on February 9, 2027.

Justice Hima Kohli

She is the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and her parent cadre is the Delhi High Court. Born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi, Justice Kohli did her LL.B from the Campus Law Centre in Delhi University and was the standing counsel and Legal Advisor of the New Delhi Municipal Council in the High Court of Delhi from 1999-2004.

She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi on May 29, 2006, and took oath as a Permanent Judge on August 29, 2007. She later became the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on January 07, 2021.

Justice Bela Trivedi

Born on June 10, 1960, she is the judge of the Gujarat High Court since February 9, 2016, and belongs to the judicial service category.

With inputs from PTI