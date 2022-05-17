CBI raids Karti Chidambaram's residence, offices in fresh case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence and offices of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The raids were conducted at nine locations across Chennai, Odisha, Karnataka and other states in connection with a new case of illegal gratification against Karti Chidambaram, said the sources.

According to multiple reports, the agency also carried out searches at the properties belonging to P Chidambaram in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Amid the reports of raids, Karti Chidambaram tweeted, " I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record."

In March this year, a Delhi Court had granted regular bail to P Chidambaram and his son and others in the Aircel-Maxis case of CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Both Chidambaram and his son are facing probe for corruption and money laundering in INX Media and Aircel-Maxis deal being probed by CBI and ED.

The Aircel-Maxis case is related to the alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal which was granted in 2006 when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Both agencies had alleged that the then FM Chidambaram had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity to benefit certain people for which he received an amount.

While the INX Media case came to light in 2016 when ED was probing the Aircel-Maxis case. INX Media also involved an alleged similar grant of FIPB approval for the deal.