CBI files FIR in car accident involving Unnao rape survivor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a first information report (FIR) against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and eight others in connection with the accident in Raebareli which left Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer critically injured and killed her two aunts.

The Centre on Tuesday handed over the probe into the accident to the agency on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the 19-year-old victim who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her.

The FIR has been filed under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR also mentions "15-20 unknown others" apart from the 10 accused named.

The CBI has also alerted its officials who may visit the accident site in Rae Bareli and take details from officials of the Gurubakshganj police station, officials said.



Chief Justice of India (CJI) had sought a report from the Supreme Court registry asking it to file a reply within a week, as to why there is a delay in placing the July 12 letter written by the Unnao rape victim's family before him. pic.twitter.com/BWVC1rnQGb

— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

Family members of the Unnao rape victim, in a letter to the CJI on July 12, had stated that the kin of accused threatened them to settle case saying otherwise they would be implicated in false cases.

The victim's mother, sister and aunt had alleged they were being constantly threatened by the men of the accused BJP MLA Singh.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling in a car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Raebareli, killing two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against the BJP MLA and nine others after the woman's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was arrested last year in April.