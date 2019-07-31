CBI files FIR in car accident involving Unnao rape survivor
Updated : July 31, 2019 10:59 AM IST
The Centre on Tuesday handed over the probe into the accident to the agency on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.
The UP govt had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the 19-year-old victim who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her.
