CBI books Frost International in Rs 4,000-crore fraud, raids 13 places

Updated : January 22, 2020 06:49 AM IST

The CBI teams carried out searches two days after the agency registered an FIR against some unidentified bank officials, the firm and 13 individuals.
In its FIR filed on January 19, the agency has framed charges against Frost International and others for cheating a consortium of 14 banks led by Bank of India to the tune of Rs 4,061.95 crore.
