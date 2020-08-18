‘Case against Vedanta was always legally tenable’, activists hail Madras HC ruling

Hailing the Madras High Court’s dismissal of Vedanta’s plea to reopen its Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin, social activists who protested the plant’s operations said that the order is ample proof that they had a watertight case against the copper smelter.

“When the focus on reviving the economy, why would a two-member bench of the Madras High Court rule against the reopening of the plant unless both judges were convinced that it (the plant’s closure) is legally tenable?” said social activist and anti-Sterlite protester Nityanand Jayaraman.

“ I’m very happy with the outcome of the case,” Jayaraman added, “I can’t say I expected this since I thought the court’s order would get us half-way there. But it’s an all-out verdict and it warrants and endorses the legal tenability of the plant’s closure.”

‘Two-member bench gave everybody the opportunity to be heard’

A two-member bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan dismissed Vedanta’s plea to reopen its Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin.

In the aftermath of the court’s ruling, the protesters have hailed the fairness of the Madras High Court bench.

“The two-member bench was a fair one, and both judges gave everybody the opportunity to be heard while presiding over the case,” said Jayaraman.

In May 2018, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued orders to shut down the plant in the aftermath of violent protests in the district, which left 13 protesters killed in police firing. The order cited exceeding levels of pollution that emanated from the plant. Vedanta however, has maintained that the government gave in to public pressure to shut the plant down.

Several activists and inhabitants of Tuticorin had been protesting the plant’s operations for several months, alleging that pollutants from the plant were a massive health hazard to inhabitants of the town.

Meanwhile, Vedanta’s copper smelting unit, Sterlite Copper issued a strong statement in the aftermath of the ruling, calling the evidence placed before the court as “anecdotal” and a collection of “half-truths”.

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar even said that the protests and the government order were a conspiracy against the nation’s ability to be self-sufficient in its copper production.

“It is disheartening to note that a time when our nation is forced to depend on hostile neighbors for copper imports, certain forces are conspiring to stifle the nation’s ability to be an independent copper manufacturer,” Kumar said, in the statement.

Vedanta, meanwhile, is expected to move the Supreme Court on the order.

“We will be pursuing all available legal remedies in pursuit of justice over the coming days,” Kumar added.

DMK leader and MP for Tuticorin, K Kanimozhi said that the court’s verdict was proof that growth cannot be at the cost of the environment.