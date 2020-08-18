  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

‘Case against Vedanta was always legally tenable’, activists hail Madras HC ruling

Updated : August 18, 2020 02:49 PM IST

In the aftermath of the court’s ruling, the protesters have hailed the fairness of the Madras High Court bench.
In May 2018, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued orders to shut down the plant in the aftermath of violent protests in the district, which left 13 protesters killed in police firing.
‘Case against Vedanta was always legally tenable’, activists hail Madras HC ruling

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher, financials surge; Grasim, UltraTech Cement top gainers

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Higher-than-expected margins, positive management commentaries lead Q1 earnings

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over $1.7 mn from US

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth over $1.7 mn from US

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement