Legal CAs plan to scale themselves up to Forensic Accounting and Investigation professionals amid rising financial frauds Updated : September 01, 2020 07:25 PM IST ICAI has accepted the proposal to develop and issue a set of Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards (FAIS) in India. These sets of Standards will result in process standardization across the board.