Carlos Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan

Updated : January 02, 2020 06:44 AM IST

One of the sources said Ghosn was greeted warmly by President Michel Aoun.
The plan to slip Ghosn out of Japan, which marked the latest twist in a year-old saga that has shaken the global auto industry, was crafted over three months, the sources said.
In his meeting at the presidency, Ghosn thanked Aoun for the support he had given him and his wife Carole while he was in detention, the sources added.
Carlos Ghosn met Lebanese president after fleeing Japan
