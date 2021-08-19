Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. A five-judge bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal pronounced the judgement on the matter.

The court also ordered to set up a Special Investigation Team for investigation. Senior officers from West Bengal cadre to be a part of the team, the court said.

Welcoming the court order, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Post-poll violence in West Bengal took place under the protection of the state government. The order by the Calcutta High Court has exposed the government. We welcome the court order."

The PILs alleged that people were subjected to assault, made to flee homes and their properties were destroyed as a result of post-poll violence in West Bengal and sought an impartial probe into these and protection of life and liberty. Opposing the findings and recommendations of the NHRC committee report, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state DGP, had claimed during submissions that it was erroneous and biased.

Appearing for the Union of India, Additional Solicitor General Y J Dastoor had submitted that it was ready to conduct a probe by any central investigating agency like the CBI as per the high court's order.