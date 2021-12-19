CAIT calls Amazon IPC 420, demands action against co

Traders’ body CAIT on Sunday said the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s order last week suspending e-commerce company Amazon’s deal of 2019 with Future Group concludes that Amazon was continuously indulging in a deliberate attempt to dodge the laws and policies of the land.

The Confederation of All India Traders said “Amazon is an IPC 420 multiplied by 2” culprit, and demanded the government should take immediate action against the e-commerce platform and suspend its operation through an order.

The CAIT citing the CCI order said, “In pursuance of its hidden agenda to control and dominate not only the ecommerce competitors, but also offline retail trade coupled with wiping out possible competition by overtaking prospective competitors.”

“We have differences with Indian corporates but we will not allow any foreign entity to wipe out the indigenous competition. Once foreign entities comply with the laws and policies with both in letter and spirit, the CAIT will take on Indian companies as well,” said CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement.

This order sends a strong message that Indian regulators can no longer be taken for granted by the "imperious foreign multi-nationals", the traders’ body said.

The CAIT also warned that this could be a major issue among the trading community in the upcoming Assembly polls in five states including Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

The statement further said that Amazon in its reply to the CCI called CAIT “stranger”, which is highly derogatory.

The trade leaders also stated that ”malpractices and violation of laws and policies by Amazon has collateral damage to traders of the country in as much more than 2 lakh shops, majorly of mobile trade have been closed, due to vicious tripartite nexus comprising of Amazon, brand owning companies and various banks including government banks.”

The statement further said that, ”CCI order further finds that Amazon is culprit of omissions, false statements, misrepresentations, indulging in fraudulent exercise, suppression of material facts etc. and also records that the unassailable evidence, in the form of Amazon’s own internal emails, has not been contradicted by Amazon which led to CCI approval fraudulently obtained by Amazon for a wrong combination and non-existent combinations.”

The CCI on Friday suspended its more than two-year-old approval for Amazon's deal with Future Coupons and imposed a Rs 202 crore penalty on the e-commerce major for failure to furnish “true and complete” details about the transaction. The ruling by CCI assumes significance amid the long-drawn bitter legal battle between Amazon and Future Group over the Indian entity's proposed Rs 24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

Deals beyond a certain threshold require CCI nod and it is quite rare for the watchdog to suspend an approval. In a 57-page order, the regulator noted that the contraventions of the competition law have arisen "from a deliberate design on the part of Amazon to suppress the actual scope and purpose of the combination".

The penalties on Amazon were imposed due to its failure to notify the combination in the requisite terms.

The combination pertained to Amazon acquiring 49 percent stake in Future Coupons through three levels of transactions. The watchdog noted that Amazon had failed to disclose true and complete details of the purpose of the combination, which were required to be given while seeking the approval.

"... Amazon had supressed the actual scope of the combination and had made false and incorrect statements in relation to the BCAs (Business Commercial Agreements), which are intertwined into the scope and purpose of the combination," the order said.

The competition watchdog also said since the combination is between players who are known in the online marketplace and offline retailing and have contemplated strategic alignment between their businesses, it has decided to examine the combination afresh.

A time period of 60 days starting from the date of receiving the order has been given to Amazon to file a notice with "true, correct and complete information". Till disposal of the notice, CCI said the approval granted for the combination on November 28, 2019 "shall remain in abeyance".

The parties involved in the combination were Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC (Amazon) -- a direct subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc -- and Future Coupons. "We are reviewing the order passed by the Competition Commission of India, and will decide on next steps in due course," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon had initiated arbitration proceedings against Future Group with respect to proposed transfer of assets of Future Retail. Future Coupons told CCI that submissions made by Amazon before the regulator and the arbitrator were contradictory.

Subsequently, CCI issued a show cause notice to Amazon in June this year. "Further, Amazon had misrepresented that its decision to pursue the combination was based on the unique business model of FCPL (Future Coupons Pvt Ltd), and that FRL (Future Retail Ltd), a company with strong financials and futuristic outlook, is relevant to the combination only from the perspective of financial strength to FCPL," CCI said.

The watchdog also pointed out that it has no hesitation to hold that the conduct of Amazon amounts to "suppression and misrepresentation of the purpose of the combination, which is a material particular", adding that those are in contravention of competition norms.

In August 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 percent in unlisted Future Coupons, which owns 7.3 percent equity in listed Future Retail through convertible warrants, with the right to buy into the flagship Future Retail after a period of 3 to 10 years. In August 2020, RRVL said it will acquire the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore.

The scheme of arrangement entails the consolidation of Future Group's retail and wholesale assets into one entity Future Enterprises Ltd and then transferring it to Reliance Retail.

-With PTI inputs