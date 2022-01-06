Bulli Bai app case: Delhi Police arrests ‘main conspirator’ from Assam

Delhi Police has arrested the "main conspirator" in the "Bulli Bai" case from Assam, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi (21) and will be reaching Delhi around 3.30 pm they said. He was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police. This is the fourth arrest in the case.

Bishnoi is the main conspirator and creator of the "Bulli Bai" app on the platform GitHub and also the main Twitter account holder of "Bulli Bai", a senior official said. A resident of Jorhat, Bishnoi is a second-year B.Tech student from the Vellore Institute of Technology in the Madhya Pradesh capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO, K P S Malhotra said.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the "Bulli Bai" mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The app appeared to be a clone of "Sulli Deals" which triggered a similar row last year.