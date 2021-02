Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2021 proposals on Monday announced a reduction in the time allowed to re-open tax investigation to three years as against six years at present.

The reopening of assessments will now happen till 3 years versus earlier time limit of 6 years, except in serious cases, FM Sitharaman said.

Only where evidence of concealment of Income of Rs 50 lakh or more – re-opening can be made upto 10 years and only with the approval of Pr. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, she added.

In relief to senior citizens, the government proposed no Income tax (I-T) filing for senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension.

Further, the government will also set-up a faceless dispute resolution mechanism for small taxpayers.

(This is developing story. Check back for updates)