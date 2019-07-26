Business
Bosnian court detains steel magnate LN Mittal’s brother Pramod over suspected fraud
Updated : July 26, 2019 09:32 AM IST
Mittal, younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, heads the supervisory board and co-owns metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL) in northern Bosnia.
Mittal has been held in police custody since Tuesday, along with GIKIL's general manager, Paramesh Bhattacharyya, and supervisory board member Razib Dash.
