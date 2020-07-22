Legal Bombay High Court raps govt for not allowing those aged above 65 on film sets Updated : July 22, 2020 11:56 AM IST The 70-year-old petitioner said he was doing small roles in films and TV serials for four decades, and that he does not have any other source of livelihood. He further said in his petition that though he is physically fit, he is not allowed to go to studios and participate in shootings. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply