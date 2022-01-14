Bombay HC relief to top management in tax matters

Bombay high court on Thursday exempted top management from appearing before the taxman in cases of tax dispute inquiries.
The court’s direction is also set to benefit foreign partners and directors of multinational companies.
The high court made these observations in a recent matter between the customs authorities and ZT Systems India.
ZT Systems India, a prominent importer and supplier of mechanical hardware, had requested the court to allow its foreign and Indian directors be represented through authorized representatives or advocates
