0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bombay HC relief to top management in tax matters

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Bombay high court in a recent order exempted top management from appearing before the taxman in cases of tax dispute inquiries. The court’s direction is also set to benefit foreign partners and directors of multinational companies.

Bombay HC relief to top management in tax matters
Bombay high court on Thursday exempted top management from appearing before the taxman in cases of tax dispute inquiries.
The court’s direction is also set to benefit foreign partners and directors of multinational companies.
The high court made these observations in a recent matter between the customs authorities and ZT Systems India.
ZT Systems India, a prominent importer and supplier of mechanical hardware, had requested the court to allow its foreign and Indian directors be represented through authorized representatives or advocates
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Budget 2022 Podcast | Increase home loans tax deduction, savings interest income limits: Bankbazaar.com’s Adhil Shetty urges govt

Next Article

SEBI bars 6 persons from trading over baseless, speculative recommendations to investors

next story