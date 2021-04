The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations made by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court had on April 31 asked Singh why he did not lodge a police complaint against Deshmukh if he was aware of alleged wrongdoing being committed by the minister. Singh had claimed that Deshmukh asked police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. The minister has denied any wrongdoing.

The Bench had asked Singh why he did not lodge a complaint with the police first and said without an FIR the HC cannot intervene or direct for an independent agency like the CBI to carry out an investigation."You (Singh) are a senior police officer. You are not a layman. You were duty-bound to register a complaint against any wrongdoing. Despite knowing that an offence is being committed by your boss, you (Singh) remained silent," the Bench had said.