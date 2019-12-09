Legal
Bombay High Court allows Kochhar to add RBI as party to wrongful termination case
Updated : December 09, 2019 03:08 PM IST
Kochhar had challenged the ICICI Bank’s decision to terminate her services and recover bonuses and stock options she received between April 2009 and March 2018.
The bank stated that the action against Kochhar was taken on the basis on Justice Srikrishna Committee report.
ICICI Bank said that her dispute over termination and clawback was contractual and could be resolved through alternative remedies.
