The Bombay High Court on Friday has adjourned the public interest litigation (PIL) challenging high electricity bills in Maharashtra till July 7. The PIL has been filed against electricity providers Adani Electricity, Tata Power, MSEDL, and MERC after the consumers received inflated electricity bills for the lockdown months.

On Thursday, Mumbai businessman Ravindra Desai filed the PIL seeking a hearing on Friday. Vishal Saxena, the lawyer for the petitioner said that his client filed the petition after receiving his electricity bill which was 10 times more than his usual bill.

The plea has sought interim relief from payment of June electricity bill till the matter is pending before the court, and seeks a waiver on any late payment charges at the time of the payment of the June electricity bill.

The plea also names the Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut as one of the respondents.