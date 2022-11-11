Homelegal news

ED searches Binance Crypto Exchange wallets IDs as part of an investigation into gaming app E-nuggets

ED searches Binance Crypto Exchange wallets IDs as part of an investigation into gaming app E-nuggets

1 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

The Enforcement Directorate froze 150.22 Bitcoins worth Rs 22.82 crore as part of the searches, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All

Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

IST3 Min(s) Read

FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours

IST6 Min(s) Read

Ashneer Grover says his ‘Doglapan’ autobiography can make you quit job to start up or forever ditch the dream

IST2 Min(s) Read

VIEW | An Indian political upstart is taking populism back to the Bonaparte days

IST6 Min(s) Read

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday announced that it has frozen 150.22 Bitcoins worth Rs. 22.82 crore following searches on wallet/user IDs in Binance Crypto Exchange.
Searches were conducted on investigations related to Mobile gaming app E-nuggets.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BinancecryptoEnforcement Directorate

Previous Article

Vedanta says will double Barmer production if India withdraws additional 10% levy on revenue

Next Article

Jet Airways investor Florian Fritsch’s property raided in Liechtenstein, Austria