ED searches Binance Crypto Exchange wallets IDs as part of an investigation into gaming app E-nuggets

The Enforcement Directorate froze 150.22 Bitcoins worth Rs 22.82 crore as part of the searches, sources told CNBC-TV18.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday announced that it has frozen 150.22 Bitcoins worth Rs. 22.82 crore following searches on wallet/user IDs in Binance Crypto Exchange.
Searches were conducted on investigations related to Mobile gaming app E-nuggets.
