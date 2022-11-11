    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    legal News

    ED searches Binance Crypto Exchange wallets IDs as part of an investigation into gaming app E-nuggets

    ED searches Binance Crypto Exchange wallets IDs as part of an investigation into gaming app E-nuggets

    ED searches Binance Crypto Exchange wallets IDs as part of an investigation into gaming app E-nuggets
    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    The Enforcement Directorate froze 150.22 Bitcoins worth Rs 22.82 crore as part of the searches, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    The Enforcement Directorate on Friday announced that it has frozen 150.22 Bitcoins worth Rs. 22.82 crore following searches on wallet/user IDs in Binance Crypto Exchange.
    Searches were conducted on investigations related to Mobile gaming app E-nuggets.
