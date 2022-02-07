BharatPe to take corrective measures to boost corporate governance post Ashneer Grover controversy

Days after BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover said he was arm-twisted into going on leave and sought Rs 4,000 crores to leave the company, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the BharatPe board has already started taking corrective measures to put the company on a strong corporate governance footing.
It is learnt that the corrective measures will address investor concerns in a few months' time and the board is committed to put in place highest corporate governance measures even beyond what is statutorily required for a company like BharatPe.
Sources also told CNBC-TV18 that Ashneer Grover's leave of absence was his voluntary decision.
The BharatPe board is yet to receive report of investigations being carried out by Alvarez and Marsal & PwC about functioning of BharatPe and allegations of financial irregularities against co-founder Ashneer Grover and his family members.
Earlier Grover had accused the company's CEO Suhail Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.
In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Grover said Sameer was a "puppet" of the investors and that a larger conspiracy was at play behind ousting him and instituting a probe.
The fintech has been in news over Grover's alleged use of inappropriate language against one of Kotak Group's employees.
