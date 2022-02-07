BharatPe to take corrective measures to boost corporate governance post Ashneer Grover controversy

Days after BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover said he was arm-twisted into going on leave and sought Rs 4,000 crores to leave the company, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the BharatPe board has already started taking corrective measures to put the company on a strong corporate governance footing.

It is learnt that the corrective measures will address investor concerns in a few months' time and the board is committed to put in place highest corporate governance measures even beyond what is statutorily required for a company like BharatPe.

The BharatPe board is yet to receive report of investigations being carried out by Alvarez and Marsal & PwC about functioning of BharatPe and allegations of financial irregularities against co-founder Ashneer Grover and his family members.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Grover said Sameer was a "puppet" of the investors and that a larger conspiracy was at play behind ousting him and instituting a probe.

The fintech has been in news over Grover's alleged use of inappropriate language against one of Kotak Group's employees.

