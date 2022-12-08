BharatPe makes explosive claims against former MD Ashneer Grover and his wife — details here

BharatPe has claimed Rs 88 crore in damages from Grover, and family. In this regard, the Delhi HC has issued notice and has decided to summon Grover and his wife.

The Delhi high court on Thursday heard the plea by BharatPe against former Managing Director and co-founder Ashneer Grover for launching a "vicious" campaign against the company. BharatPe has filed a 2800-page civil suit and criminal complaint against Ashneer Grover, wife and family.

BharatPe has claimed Rs 88 crore in damages from Grover, and family. In this regard, the Delhi HC has issued notice and has decided to summon Grover and his wife. Earlier today, the fintech company told CNBC-TV18 that it has initiated civil and criminal action against Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family.

Here are the eight claims made by the company against Grover and family

Claim 1: The company has claimed that payments aggregating to Rs 71.76 crores were made to fake vendors. BharatPe said in its complaint that the payments were made against invoices issued by 35 non-existent vendors identified by GST Authorities. Majority of the said fake vendors were owned by persons known to Ashneer Grover.

BharatPe had to reverse the total ineligible ITC and paid penalties. The company said that it was Madhuri Jain Grover's brother-in-law Deepak Gupta who was responsible for on-boarding vendors. The company claims the 35 fake vendors used to siphon off funds.

Claim 2: The that penalty under CGST act worth Rs 1.66 crores was paid.

Claim 3: Rs 7.6 crores were paid to fake HR firms. Madhuri Jain Grover had complete control over hiring and the company claims that she siphoned off money by making payments to eight HR firms.

According to the company, the invoices raised were fictitious and fabricated, and no service in relation to those invoices had been provided. The eight HR firms in question were related to Madhuri Jain Grover and family.

Claim 4: A Rs 1.85 crore payment was made to an interiors design business, owned by Madhuri Jain, without BharatPe's knowledge. The company has said that she treated BharatPe as her personal business and that the company employees used to file tax returns for the said interior design firm.

Bharart Pe was made to pay Rs 2.66 crores for the financial year 2020 and financial year 2021 before disclosing the related party status of the interior design firm.

Claim 5: BharatPe has claimed that the couple financed personal via the company. The firm has given a bifurcation of these said costs.

-- A total of Rs 52.25 lakhs paid in rent for the couple's Panchsheel Park residence – monthly lease of Rs 2.75 lakh + Rs 5.5 lakh as as security deposit.

-- Electricity Bill worth Rs 10,020

-- Purchase of Sony Bravia TV worth Rs 1.04 lakh

-- Purchase of Mi TV 4X worth Rs 36,999

-- Purchase of fridge worth Rs 15,000

-- Purchase of LED TV worth Rs 15,000

-- Air Travel for children and family. Flight from Mumbai to Delhi – for family – amounting to Rs 10,232.

-- Family vacation to US (Grover, wife, children) amounting to Rs 5.83 lakh. A family trip to Dubai (Grover, wife and children) amounting to Rs 3.84 lakh.

-- Visa expenses of relatives – Rs 26,400

-- Skin treatment taken Madhuri Jain. A reimbursed of Rs 22,500 was taken from Bharat Pe for the same.

Claim 6: The company has said that inflated payments worth Rs 13 lakh were made to vendors for supply for plastic standees.

Claim 7: A trip to Thailand for Rs 4.51 lakhs. The company said that double payment was made to the travel agent for official Thailand visit.

Claim 8: The company has claimed that Grover and his wife's action have led to a loss for the brand, reputation and goodwill. The company suffered grave injury to the goodwill and reputation caused by Grover and his wife making derogatory statements and spreading the foregoing false narrative in the public eye.