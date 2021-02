A case of criminal negligence has been registered against two staff nurses in connection with the fire at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Bhandara in which 10 infants had died, police said on Thursday evening.

A case under IPC section 304(2) (causing death by negligence) was registered against Shubhangi Sathavane and Smita Ambildukhe, both nurses, said director general of police Hemant Nagrale.