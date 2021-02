Delhi High Court has started hearing of Future Retail plea seeking lifting of 'Status Quo' orders in Bezos vs Biyani case. On February 2, Delhi HC had directed Future, authorities to maintain the status quo in the Rs 25,000 crore deal and Future Retail is seeking to vacate this order.

Harish Salve for FRL

Amazon claimed rights over FRL, Dec 2020 Del HC order held that Amazon can’t exercise control over FRL.

Dec 2020 Del HC order prima facie held that rights claimed by Amazon could be FEMA violative.

Harish Salve for FRL to Del HC

Amzon’s investment of 1430 is effectively zero today due to Covid led value erosion

Amazon may have trillion dollars but can’t invest in multi-brand retail in India.

FDI in multiband retail not allowed

Amazon doesn’t want Indian cos to be owned by Indians.

Harish Salve for FRL making submissions about

1.Lack of the jurisdiction of Emergency Arbitrator.

2.India law not recognizing the concept of Emergency Arbitrator.

Harish Salve for FRL

How can Del HC restrain all authorities, when they are not even a party here?!

Dec 2020 order of Del HC has already held Amazon’s actions to be a case of “tortious interference”.

Reliance’s proposed investment is akin to a rescue deal for Future, it will help protect over 25,000 employees.

Amazon indulging in the falsehood that they were not aware of the FRL-Reliance Deal.

Indian law does not recognize Emergency Arbitrator.

Emergency Arbitrator orders not enforceable under the Indian Arbitration Act.

We had asked for 5 days to argue, HC had refused to allow

Single judge bench acted as if the heavens would fall when we asked for time to argue.

Amazon invested in Future Coupons (FCPL), not in Future Retail (FRL).

Single Judge Bench in FRL suit had warned that Amazon claiming rights over FRL could be potentially FEMA violative.

Delhi HC has passed a strange status quo order. Statutory authorities have been directed to stay the deal when they weren’t even a party before HC.

Amazon lawyers look to interject Harish Salve

Senior Advocate Harish Salve has opened arguments for Future Retail