Chemical maker BASF India Ltd on Friday said it has received a demand notice of Rs 85.19 crore from Karnataka's tax department for the fiscal year 2013-14.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had earlier received demand notices from Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka for the periods 2006-2010, 2010-13, 2014-15 and 2015-16 as it treated the stock transfers of the company's Mangalore plant as interstate sales to dealers.

Subsequently, the company got a stay for the periods 2006-2010, 2010-11 and 2014-15 by the Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, it added.

"The company has now received demand notice for the further period i.e. 2013-14 from the Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka aggregating to Rs. 85.19 crores (including interest & penalty) by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore Plant as interstate sales to dealers," the filing said.

BASF India said the company is in the process of filing its detailed reply/appeals in response to the notice.