The Supreme Court has allowed the government two weeks' time to file before it appropriate documents and all decisions taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks with respect to the interest waiver issues.

The next hearing will be September 28 and the SC said that the mechanism of extending benefits to different sectors should also be clarified.

Meanwhile, the earlier order restraining banks from qualifying accounts as NPAs will continue.

"Within 2 weeks appropriate decision shall be taken on interest waiver, interest on interest, SC said.

The government at the highest levels is considering solutions and is also in consultation with the RBI and banks.

"We are allowing 2 weeks time. All decisions taken by RBI, Banks to be placed before us," SC said.

During the hearing, the SC also observed that it was inclined to pass orders that there can be no levy of interest on interest.

Harish Salve, the lawyer for banks told SC that the government was also considering the funding of interest burden.