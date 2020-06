Faced with multiple delays in closing the Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) deal under the bankruptcy law, banks are set to seek the top court’s intervention in the matter.

Banking executives privy to the information told CNBC-TV18 that the creditors' committee for BPSL will seek Supreme Court’s directions during the next hearing on July 6. Banks will likely ask the top court to issue directions to JSW Steel to implement the resolution plan at the earliest.

JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700 crore offer was declared the winning bid by Bhushan Power’s committee of creditors in February last year, and got the NCLT clearance in September 2019. However, the case has been stuck in litigation, first at the NCLAT which gave a go-ahead in February of this year, and now at the Supreme Court.

JSW Steel on its part had sought time till the end of the current financial year from the banks to implement the resolution plan, people in the know told CNBC-TV18. In its letter to the creditors' committee, JSW Steel cited COVID-19 related challenges causing a delay. The Sajjan Jindal-led company also remains hesitant to close the transactions before the ED case is closed and the company’s assets are released from attachment, said one of the people quoted above.

However, banks have rejected this request, said a senior official in the know. In a letter sent to the company on June 20, banks said, “If the resolution plan is not implemented within 2 weeks of this letter, we shall take steps, including but not limited to actions under Section 74 of the IBC and invocation of bank guarantee against JSW Steel Limited for willful non-compliance with the terms of the Resolution Plan, and for recovery of all losses, including interest for the delayed period.” Section 74 of IBC deals with punishment for contravention of a resolution plan.

JSW Steel had moved NCLAT to get immunity from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on various charges levied against Bhushan Power’s former promoters, which the court granted. ED has attached assets of over Rs 4,000 crore in the Bhushan Power case so far. The former promoter of BPSL Sanjay Singhal also moved the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order. While the Supreme Court has not stayed the implementation of the resolution plan, it admitted Singhal’s plea. The matter was last heard on June 10, when the court directed all parties, including ED, to file additional documents within two weeks.