As coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, the Supreme Court on Monday decided to shut down its premises. The total number of infected people in the country currently stands at 433 while the deadly virus has already killed seven.

Justice SA Bobde, the Chief Justice of India, praised the efforts taken by the central government to minimise the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"We are informed that the government has become very active and is taking (necessary) steps," the CJI observed, as the SC debated the action plan for Covid-19.

"Everybody is saying the government is acting very responsible and doing a good job," the CJI said, adding "even the critics of the government are acknowledging that it is doing a good job."

The praise from CJI Justice Bobde came amid discussions in the top court on the efforts to ensure safety of those attending proceedings. The Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, pleaded fervently before the CJI that given the "exceptional circumstances" and the grave safety concerns, the SC should go on a vacation.

Responding to the concerns, the SC has decided to shut down the court premises. Access cards for lawyers known as "proximity cards" also stand cancelled, with immediate effect.

However, the filing counter of SC will remain open, allowing lawyers, in emergencies, to move the SC. The presiding judge will decide if the case filed is urgent and warrants a hearing.

The top court has directed that even in the case of urgency, the hearing would take place only through video-conferencing facilities or Skype.

A bench of SC, consisting of CJI Justice Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud, heard cases through video-conferencing today. While the two judges were seated in one room, the arguing counsels were situated in a different room, within the SC premises.

There has been a slew of PILs on the spread of coronavirus. One of the PILs red-flagged the limited testing being done in India. The PIL sought that the government increases the number of testing labs and augment the number of quarantine centres.

Another PIL sought court action against black-marketing of masks and hand sanitizers. The PIL also sought free distribution of face masks and essential commodities. A third PIL sought urgent court action to ensure that all places of worship be shut to check community spread of the virus.