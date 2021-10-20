Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected in cruise drugs case; to remain in jail

Special court refuses to grant bail to Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in cruise drugs seizure case. Special Judge VV Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha too.

Aryan Khan , Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs . The trio is presently in judicial custody.

While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai , Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison here.

Aryan Khan and others accused in the case have been booked for offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

With inputs from PTI