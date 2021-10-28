Aryan Khan gets bail in Mumbai cruise drugs case

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in Mumbai cruise drugs case.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had told the court that the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking

The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.