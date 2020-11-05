  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market trades over 1% higher led by banks; SBI rises 5%
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Legal
India

Arnab Goswami spends night at school designated jail's COVID-19 centre

Updated : November 05, 2020 09:39 AM IST

Hearing on Goswami’s bail application will be on Thursday at Alibaug court.
Goswami had on November 2 filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR in the case.
It will be heard by a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik on Thursday.
Arnab Goswami spends night at school designated jail's COVID-19 centre

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 51,000 per 10 gms; Silver price jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 51,000 per 10 gms; Silver price jumps 1%

Stock Market Live: Market trades over 1% higher led by banks; SBI rises 5% post Q2 earnings

Stock Market Live: Market trades over 1% higher led by banks; SBI rises 5% post Q2 earnings

Punjab farm protests: Railways incur loss of Rs 1,200 crore

Punjab farm protests: Railways incur loss of Rs 1,200 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement