ArcelorMittal seeks immunity from probes in Essar Steel case, says report
Updated : December 04, 2019 10:10 AM IST
According to the report, Lakshmi Mittal wants to avoid a recurrence of any controversy.
The report added that ArcelorMittal has told the government that any future or ongoing investigations into past deals of the Ruia family should not impact the assets of Essar Steel.
