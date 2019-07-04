ArcelorMittal-Essar Steel: NCLAT rejects Ruias plea challenging ArcelorMittal's Rs 42,000 crore bid

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has rejected Ruias plea challenging the eligibility of Arcelor's Rs 42,000 crore bid for Essar Steel.

The tribunal said no distinction can be made between financial creditors and operational creditors, adding that financial creditors is one class of creditors, have to be treated similarly.

ArcelorMittal in May told the NCLAT that it would pay Rs 42,000 crore, including a minimum of guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore as working capital, for acquiring debt-laden Essar Steel under the insolvency process.