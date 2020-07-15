Business Apple wins EU court case over $15 billion in claimed taxes Updated : July 15, 2020 04:21 PM IST The EU Commission had ordered Apple to pay for gross underpayment of tax on profits across the European bloc from 2003 to 2014. . The commission said Apple used two shell companies in Ireland to report its Europe-wide profits at effective rates well under 1 percent. Apple CEO Tim Cook has called the EU demand for back taxes “total political crap.” Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply