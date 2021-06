The Antigua and Barbuda government has assured India that it is committed to sending fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi back to India.

“My administration stands by its request for Dominica to extradite Choksi directly to India where he is still a citizen. Instead of subjecting himself to an enquiry as required by law, he used the courts to stay the revocation of his citizenship,” Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Geston Browne told The Times of India on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister accused the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) of “politicising” the issue. “They are so vehement, that he should not be deported from Dominica to India, but back to Antigua where he could continue to hide behind the constitutional protections of citizenship," the PM was quoted as saying in the report.

The identity of the unknown woman who was reportedly seen with Mehul Choksi a few days ago, however, remains a mystery.

PM Browne had recently said in a radio programme that India had sent a private jet with necessary papers to Dominica to bring back Choksi wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam. Though India has neither denied nor accepted the claim, reports said a Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Dominica High Court has stayed the removal of Choksi from its soil and put a gag order on the developments till the matter is heard in an open court today.