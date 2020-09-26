Legal Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Updated : September 26, 2020 03:36 PM IST The 61-year-old former billionaire appeared via videolink from Mumbai before the High Court on Friday for compulsory cross-examination. The order required Ambani to give full disclosure of all of his assets worldwide exceeding $100,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.