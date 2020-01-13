#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Business

Amrapali case: SC orders ED to attach corporate properties of JP Morgan

Updated : January 13, 2020 10:44 PM IST

ED said it had prima facie found violations of FEMA norms by the US-based JP Morga
The Supreme Court also allowed the ED to take into custody the defunct group's CMD, Anil Kumar Sharma, and two other directors
Amrapali case: SC orders ED to attach corporate properties of JP Morgan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

OYO to lay off 1,000 employees as part of restructuring plan

OYO to lay off 1,000 employees as part of restructuring plan

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV