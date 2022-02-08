Amazon vs Future: Supreme Court rejects Amazon's request to file written submissions after order reserved

The Supreme Court has rejected Amazon's request to file written submissions after the top court has already reserved its orders on Future Retail’s plea seeking permission to proceed with NCLT nod for Reliance Deal.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Amazon's request to file seven-page written submissions after the top court has already reserved its orders on Future Retail’s plea seeking permission to proceed with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) nod for Reliance Deal.

“You want to complicate matters, drag on hearings…You think we don't have the ability to understand the oral submissions?” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told Amazon. CJI said it is best not to list these matters as it appears to be luxurious litigations.

The e-commerce giant argues that its 2019 deal with a Future unit contained clauses prohibiting the group from selling its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list that included Reliance.

Earlier in January, the Future Group had sought the Supreme Court's approval to proceed with its deal with Reliance Retail. Future Group submitted that the apex court has already reserved passing final orders--protecting Amazon's interests by doing so--and that it should be allowed to secure shareholder approval.

Future Group stated that approval was necessary from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for this deal to move forward. It further submitted that the process to finalise the deal was a lengthy one and could take months to reach the final stages.

The Kishore Biyani-led group cited immense pressure on Future Retail Limited (FRL) from lenders who have threatened bankruptcy proceedings.

Meanwhile, the top court last week refused to pass any interim orders restraining banks from classifying Future Retail as a non-performing asset . The banks have suggested an open bid between Amazon and Reliance to settle the dispute and ensure recovery for banks.