The Supreme Court on Monday stayed all proceedings pending before Delhi High Court in Amazon vs Future case.

The apex court has taken it upon itself to decide the Amazon, Future dispute. It will begin the final hearing in the dispute on May 4.

Last month, the division bench of the Delhi High Court has stayed an order by the single judge bench of Justice Midha ordering attachment of Future Group founder Kishore Biyani’s assets, and which had warned Biyani and Future Group promoter directors of a jail term for disobeying the court’s orders.

The stay, Delhi HC had said, will operate till the next hearing on April 30.