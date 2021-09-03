Amazon vs Future case: FRL seeks early listing of plea against Delhi HC order to attach properties of promoters

Future Retail on Friday cited urgency, while seeking early listing of plea against Delhi High Court order directing for attachment of all Future Retail, Future Coupons assets.

Supreme Court said it will list the case after checking for availability.

Earlier, Delhi High Court observed that if Future failed to secure a stay from Supreme Court, it will have to comply with the order for attachment.

Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the Amazon, Future dispute on September 16.

To be updated with details