Amazon vs Future case: Delhi HC pushes for compliance directing attachment of FCPL, FRL, Biyani assets

Delhi High Court has pushed for compliance for its single judge bench order directing attachment of Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL), Future Retail Limited (FRL) and Biyani assets in the Amazon vs Future case. The court has also directed that failure to secure a stay from Supreme Court, will cause Delhi HC to enforce its order.

FCPL has informed Delhi HC that a challenge has been filed to Delhi HC order attaching assets.

On March 18, single judge bench order of Delhi HC had directed for attachment of FCPL, FRL and Kishore Biyani Assets

Delhi HC will hear the case after 4 weeks.

Earlier this month , the Supreme Court held that Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) order is enforceable. The apex court pronounced the verdict on Amazon's pleas against the merger of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail and held the EA award, restraining the Rs 24,731 crore deal.

A Bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai had reserved the verdict on July 29 after hearing a battery of lawyers including senior advocates Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium, appearing for FRL and Amazon respectively.

The judgement addressed the limited issue of enforceability of the Emergency Arbitrator’s order and it does not address not the merits of the disputes