Amazon makes Flipkart respondent in petition against CCI order, says the watchdog going against FDI regime

Updated : February 12, 2020 09:22 PM IST

The CCI had in its January 13 order commissioned a probe against Amazon and Flipkart on alleged anti-competitive practices.
Amazon filed a writ petition in Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking to set aside or quash the CCI order
The high court did not grant an interim stay on the order as sought by Amazon, and said the hearing on the case will continue on Thursday.

