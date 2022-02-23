Amazon-Future Retail case: SC seeks clarity from NCLAT on CCI order

The Supreme Court of India has sought clarity from National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Amazon’s challenge to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, which had seen the suspension of its deal with Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL). Post NCLAT's clarification, the apex court will consider allowing the arbitral tribunal to continue hearing the matter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also directed Amazon and Future Retail to urge the NCLAT to expeditiously dispose the case. NCLAT is scheduled to hear Amazon's challenge to the CCI order on February 25. CCI had suspended Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future Coupons in December 2021 and had also imposed a penalty of Rs 202 crore on it.

Future has argued in court today that the CCI approval is the very basis on which Amazon is claiming the rights to its deal with Future. Future also pointed out that the CCI order has now been challenged before the NCLAT.

The apex court today took note of these arguments put forth by Future and will wait for clarity from NCLAT on the legality of the CCI order.

Amazon and Future Group have been engaged in a legal battle for more than a year now. Future has decided to sell its Big Bazaar retail business to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Amazon, however, is trying to block the sale of Future’s retail, wholesale, and logistics business to RIL Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore for allegedly violating contracts.

The e-commerce giant argues that its 2019 deal with a Future unit contained clauses prohibiting the group from selling its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list that included Reliance.

Earlier in January, the Future Group had sought the Supreme Court's approval to proceed with its deal with Reliance Retail. Future Group submitted that the apex court has already reserved passing final orders--protecting Amazon's interests by doing so--and that it should be allowed to secure shareholder approval.

Future Group stated that approval was necessary from the CCI and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for this deal to move forward. It further submitted that the process to finalise the deal was a lengthy one and could take months to reach the final stages.

The Kishore Biyani-led group cited immense pressure on Future Retail Limited (FRL) from lenders who have even threatened bankruptcy proceedings.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.