Future Retail employees file special leave plea in Supreme Court to intervene in Amazon dispute proceedings

The Future Retail Employee Welfare Association on Tuesday filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the current proceedings of the company’s dispute with Amazon over its 2019 deal with Reliance.

The employees’ association has stated that the interests of nearly 27,000 employees of Future Retail have been affected by the orders passed in arbitral proceedings. They say the inordinate delay in the Future-Reliance Retail deal has caused apprehension in employees that the deal may not reach fruition.

“If Reliance were to withdraw from the Scheme, or it is stopped, FRL will be pushed into liquidation, resulting in 27,000 employees losing their livelihoods,” the staff association has claimed.

Future and Amazon have been engaged in a legal tussle since October 2020 with the e-commerce giant approaching the Singapore International Arbitration Centre objecting to a deal between Future Retail and Reliance Retail in 2019.

Amazon is trying to block the sale of Future Group's retail, wholesale, and logistics business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore for allegedly breaking contracts. It has argued the 2019 deal it had with a Future unit contained clauses prohibiting the group from selling its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list that included Reliance.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had on October 21 granted an interim award in favour of Amazon . The order rejected Future Retail's plea to lift the stay on the company's Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail. It held that Future Retail was a party to the ongoing arbitration dispute between Amazon and Future Group pertaining to the sale of its assets to Reliance Retail.

The FRL staff’s petition to the Supreme Court states that employees have been left remediless in the dispute between their company and Amazon despite the orders having a direct and substantial impact on employees.

It added that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected Future Retail and employees’ salaries have been cut by 40- 50 percent and medical insurance benefits have also not been renewed.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.