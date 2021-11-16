Amazon-Future case: Delhi High Court hears CAIT's PIL, directs CCI to decide matter within 2 weeks

The Confederation of All India Traders Association’s (CAIT) PIL against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) was heard on Tuesday by the Division Bench of Delhi High Court.

The Division Bench, after hearing the counsels for CAIT and CCI, said it was not ready to brook any further delay. It, hence, directed CCI to decide the matter within the next 2 weeks.

A detailed order will be uploaded on the website of Delhi High Court, it said.

Last week, CAIT said it urged the Competition Commission of India to revoke the approval granted to Amazon two years ago for its deal with Future Coupons, alleging that the e-commerce major had made false statements for getting the regulatory nod. This development came following Future Retail Ltd's (FRL) independent directors writing to the CCI Chairman on the matter.

The PIL filed by CAIT prayed the following:

(a) CCI is seized of the matter (since March 2021) concerning false and misrepresentations by Amazon while taking approval for Amazon’s investment in Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL) in 2019.

(b) CCI had also issued a show-cause notice on 04-06-2021 to Amazon.

(c) 235+ days are over and CCI is sitting on the matter without taking any decision.

(d) CCI, as a regulator, cannot delay deciding a matter which has ramifications on public interest.

(e) CCI should be asked to adjudicate and decide this matter within the next few weeks.